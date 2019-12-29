BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). BioLife Solutions posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLFS. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.33. 71,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a PE ratio of 138.42, a P/E/G ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.44.

In related news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,747 shares in the company, valued at $156,049.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,440 shares of company stock worth $2,286,301 in the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter worth about $2,684,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 230.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 208,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

