BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BSTC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioSpecifics Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised BioSpecifics Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:BSTC opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.93. BioSpecifics Technologies has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 64.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 59.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 42,342 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 52,147 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioSpecifics Technologies

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

