Bitblocks (BBK) 1-Day Volume Tops $41,461.00

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Bitblocks has a total market capitalization of $994,622.00 and approximately $41,461.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 57.4% against the dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00057539 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00084404 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000976 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00068347 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,480.81 or 1.00651361 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Bitblocks Coin Profile

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 208,493,432 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

