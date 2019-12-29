Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,183.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0274 or 0.00000371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Bitfinex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $502,164.00 and $11,183.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00393012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00074362 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00102032 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002547 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001473 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitfinex, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.