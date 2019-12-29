BitcoinHD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.90 Million (BHD)

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 29th. One BitcoinHD coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.34 or 0.00044787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and Coineal. Over the last seven days, BitcoinHD has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $18.59 million and $3.90 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00193285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.12 or 0.01346077 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025530 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00125042 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD’s total supply is 5,829,240 coins and its circulating supply is 5,572,791 coins. BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org . BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

BitcoinHD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinHD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinHD using one of the exchanges listed above.

