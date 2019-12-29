BitcoinZ Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,371.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $556,404.00 and approximately $2,371.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00395768 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00073934 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00101050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,996,022,714 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Exmo and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

