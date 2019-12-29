Bitradio (BRO) Trading 34.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $106,170.00 and $38.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000927 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,260,236 coins and its circulating supply is 8,260,231 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

