Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 17.5 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,678.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,291.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,846 shares of company stock valued at $311,288. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,366,000 after buying an additional 95,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,093,000 after buying an additional 50,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 898,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,047,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 10.0% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 682,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,947,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $78.61. 124,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Blackbaud’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.67%.

BLKB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $92.00 target price on Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Blackbaud presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

