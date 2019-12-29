Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

BXMT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Shares of BXMT opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $38.26.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 39.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $32,866.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,204.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,107 shares of company stock worth $148,819. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,090,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,761,000 after buying an additional 902,257 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 340.1% during the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 230,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 178,044 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,505,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,899,000 after buying an additional 158,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 29.0% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 673,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,975,000 after buying an additional 151,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

