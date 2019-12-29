Bloom Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $38.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bloom token can now be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX and Bibox. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $38.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013479 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00189078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.01331722 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025352 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00124755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox, TOPBTC, AirSwap and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

