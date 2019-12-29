Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Up 19.7% in December

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the November 28th total of 910,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.49. 205,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,057. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.83.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $157,099.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,395 shares of company stock worth $868,410. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 426,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2,125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after buying an additional 224,287 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair cut Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

