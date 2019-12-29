Brokerages Anticipate Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Announce ($0.82) EPS

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.33 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $36.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.82) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Phathom Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 55 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

PHAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.00. 125,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.84. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $47.84.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Ix L.P. Frazier bought 1,052,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $24,799,986.36.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) in late clinical-stage development for the treatment of gastric acid-related diseases.

