Brokerages Expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.20 million.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. The company had a trading volume of 323,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,259. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $36.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.04.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 35,342 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 228,320 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,046,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,345.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 69,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 245,121 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

