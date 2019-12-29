Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post sales of $43.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.30 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $38.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $152.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $152.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $161.05 million, with estimates ranging from $155.80 million to $166.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $752,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBIN stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $559.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $24.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.53%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

