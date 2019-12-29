Brokerages Set $32.00 Target Price for RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. RGC Resources’ rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $32.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RGC Resources an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 231.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 33,184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,885 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in RGC Resources by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,709 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. The stock had a trading volume of 26,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $234.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of -0.21.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). RGC Resources had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

