Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Target Price at $13.33

Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GMRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,430. The company has a market cap of $482.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.46. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $14.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

