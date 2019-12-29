Brokerages Set Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) Price Target at $102.75

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.07. 235,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,672. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $98.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average of $73.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 97.79% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,217,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,387,000 after buying an additional 1,064,782 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,999,000 after buying an additional 190,824 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,695,000 after buying an additional 123,639 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 705,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,828,000 after buying an additional 488,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

