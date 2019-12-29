Brokerages Set New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target at $80.25

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on New Relic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Relic from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $529,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,118 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of New Relic by 7,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,834,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768,320 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in New Relic by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,854,215 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,942,000 after buying an additional 337,891 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in New Relic by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,259,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,987,000 after buying an additional 241,662 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in New Relic by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 723,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,621,000 after buying an additional 267,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in New Relic by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 608,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after buying an additional 294,025 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.71. 357,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.44. New Relic has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.