Brokerages Set Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Target Price at $22.33

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie set a $23.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 255,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCHN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 180,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.