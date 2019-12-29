Brokerages Set Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) PT at $81.33

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $82.72. 142,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,278. Spire has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

