Brokerages Set Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) PT at $81.33

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.33.

Several research firms recently commented on SR. Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SR traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $82.72. 142,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,278. Spire has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $88.00. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit