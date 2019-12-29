Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) Receives $38.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BPL remained flat at $$41.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.70. Buckeye Partners has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,759,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 952,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,123,000 after buying an additional 565,473 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,581,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,494,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buckeye Partners by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 88,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Buckeye Partners Company Profile

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

