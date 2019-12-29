Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 10.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 105.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,573 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRE. Barclays initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.50. 513,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Caretrust REIT has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Caretrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

