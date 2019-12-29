Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Caretrust REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90. Caretrust REIT has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Caretrust REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after buying an additional 1,666,016 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 10.2% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 105.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 16,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

