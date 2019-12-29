Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) Declares $0.18 Interim Dividend

Carindale Property Trust (ASX:CDP) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of Carindale Property Trust stock traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching A$6.13 ($4.35). 11,697 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of A$6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. Carindale Property Trust has a one year low of A$5.85 ($4.15) and a one year high of A$7.50 ($5.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54.

Carindale Property Trust Company Profile

Carindale Property Trust (ASX Code: CDP) was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in 1996.The Trust's sole investment is a 50% interest in Westfield Carindale, one of Brisbane's largest regional shopping centre at approximately 136,609 square metres. Westfield Carindale currently generates annual sales of $896.5 million through its two department stores, two discount department stores, three supermarkets and more than 400 specialty retailers.The Trust is managed by Scentre Management Limited, a member of the Scentre Group.

