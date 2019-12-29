Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 478,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 37,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,707. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.

Several equities analysts have commented on CARE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bank and Trust

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

