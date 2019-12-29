Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Down 16.6% in December

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,900 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the November 28th total of 478,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Shares of Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. 37,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,707. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $23.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.96.
Several equities analysts have commented on CARE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carter Bank and Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
About Carter Bank and Trust
Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.
