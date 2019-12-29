Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cassava Sciences an industry rank of 67 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

SAVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.00) on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other Cassava Sciences news, CEO Remi Barbier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $40,300.00. Also, Director Sanford Robertson purchased 76,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.86 per share, for a total transaction of $141,754.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 238,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,233.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 94,111 shares of company stock valued at $196,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAVA traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.21. 11,782,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,849,022. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.85. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cassava Sciences (SAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.