Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Down 13.0% in December

Cellectar Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLRB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 272,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectar Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $2,006,000. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLRB traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 181,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,162. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma (MM) and a range of B-cell malignancies, as well as in Phase I clinical study for R/R MM.

