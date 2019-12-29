Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,776,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,799,000 after buying an additional 719,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after buying an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,681,000 after buying an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 6,087,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,249,000 after buying an additional 238,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,931,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,793,000 after buying an additional 1,044,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 726,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,572. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.23. Cerner has a twelve month low of $50.51 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

