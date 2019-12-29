Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Chart Industries stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 458,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,157. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.22.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

