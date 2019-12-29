Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.
GTLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.
Chart Industries stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.33. The stock had a trading volume of 458,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,157. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 39.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.