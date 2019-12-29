Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will post $4.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 million and the highest is $5.64 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $21.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $22.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.32 million, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $22.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of CHMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.77. 218,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,422. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $250.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 265,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 40,431 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

