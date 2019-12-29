China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Short Interest Up 12.0% in December

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,600 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the November 28th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NASDAQ CIFS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.10. 254,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,729. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $6.44.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Company Profile

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

