CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the November 28th total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered CIM Commercial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CIM Commercial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, insider Jan F. Salit bought 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $182,352.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $328,531.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cim Service Provider, Llc bought 2,468,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $47,319,036.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,492,397 shares of company stock worth $47,661,493 over the last 90 days. 90.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CIM Commercial Trust by 4,484.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 51,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,962. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34. CIM Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is -30.30%.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

