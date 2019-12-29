Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) Short Interest Down 20.5% in December

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 539,500 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the November 28th total of 678,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 34.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 495,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127,650 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 96.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloverdale Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Civeo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after purchasing an additional 47,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Civeo stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 768,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,558. The company has a market capitalization of $242.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Civeo has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $148.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Civeo will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

