CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Short Interest Up 13.0% in December

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the November 28th total of 4,390,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

In other news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $31,266.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $429,810.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.21. 881,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $19.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.60 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNO. Guggenheim lowered shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

