Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLL. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
COLL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 464,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,603. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
