Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLL. ValuEngine cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director David Hirsch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $483,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,117 shares in the company, valued at $330,871.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,323,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,855,000 after buying an additional 693,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $3,210,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $2,622,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after buying an additional 165,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $1,854,000. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

COLL stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 464,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,603. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

