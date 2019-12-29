Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Community West Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 33,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 273,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 57,344 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWBC remained flat at $$11.30 during midday trading on Friday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $95.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.40. Community West Bancshares has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.45 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

