CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Short Interest Update

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 971,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

In other news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,616,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CONMED by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CNMD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 116,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,756. CONMED has a twelve month low of $60.13 and a twelve month high of $116.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. CONMED’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CONMED will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

