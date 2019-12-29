Consensus (SEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $191.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Consensus token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00057577 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00084318 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000969 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00069703 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,492.65 or 0.99932563 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.