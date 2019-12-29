Constellation (DAG) Market Cap Reaches $10.62 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Constellation token can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Constellation has a market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00037893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.73 or 0.06037087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00029880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Constellation Token Profile

Constellation is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,190,988 tokens. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog

Buying and Selling Constellation

Constellation can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

