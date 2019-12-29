Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 70.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.6%.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

OFC stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,248.19. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $58,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,634.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,748 shares of company stock worth $135,074 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.