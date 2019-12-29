Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $604.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) will report $604.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cott’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.19 million to $608.89 million. Cott posted sales of $599.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cott will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cott.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Cott had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cott from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cott currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of COT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 529,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95. Cott has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Cott’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cott by 1,141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,973,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,092 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cott by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,126,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,963 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Cott by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,428,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cott in the 2nd quarter worth about $17,444,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cott by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,522,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after purchasing an additional 729,589 shares during the last quarter.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

