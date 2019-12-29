CREDIT Price Up 5.3% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $118,664.00 and $24,423.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. During the last week, CREDIT has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00064467 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 198.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CREDIT Coin Trading

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

