Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Analysts predict that Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) will post $72.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.40 million and the lowest is $71.50 million. Cryolife posted sales of $67.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full-year sales of $280.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $282.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $303.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cryolife.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.28 million. Cryolife had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.24%. Cryolife’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRY shares. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

In other Cryolife news, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,906.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,906,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 618,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,503,000 after acquiring an additional 120,031 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 227,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after acquiring an additional 117,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,640,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,106,000 after acquiring an additional 84,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.74. 115,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,178. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.64. Cryolife has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

