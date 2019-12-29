CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Up 12.8% in December

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 510,900 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the November 28th total of 452,900 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 58.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 8.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the third quarter valued at $359,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

NYSE CTS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $29.56. The stock had a trading volume of 142,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,864. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99. CTS has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a market cap of $972.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.27.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTS will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

CTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CTS in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen set a $33.00 price target on shares of CTS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.