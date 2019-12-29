CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.20 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). CyberOptics had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CYBE. Zacks Investment Research raised CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CyberOptics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in CyberOptics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyberOptics by 727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in CyberOptics in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 29,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.16. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

