CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Short Interest Down 17.8% in December

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the November 28th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $64.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,153. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.74. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $250.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.15.

In related news, CAO Mark Skomal sold 1,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total transaction of $74,153.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,612.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $1,692,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,648.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 178.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,116,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,512,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

