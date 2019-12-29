CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 163.18% and a negative return on equity of 90.62%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. Mizuho started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. 355,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,516. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 165.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 146,647 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 85.8% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 45,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,890,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

