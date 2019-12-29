DA Davidson Raises Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $33.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) had its price target increased by DA Davidson to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SFNC. ValuEngine raised Simmons First National from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Simmons First National from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.60.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $26.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $27.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.20. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $233.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

In other news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $25,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Makris, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $239,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,184.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 134.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 150.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

