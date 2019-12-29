Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.83.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of DE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.81. 719,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.48 and a 200-day moving average of $165.10. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.01. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

In related news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at $20,494,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $879,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,840.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $26,934,906. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 20,513.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,147,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,451 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $392,652,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 42,214.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,523,000 after purchasing an additional 430,592 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,590,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,923,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,773,000 after purchasing an additional 207,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.