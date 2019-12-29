Diamond (DMD) Price Up 36.1% Over Last Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $4,133.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00005938 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002126 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Diamond Coin Profile

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,392,491 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.